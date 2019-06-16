Mirai (MRI) Reaches Market Cap of $13,266.00

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Mirai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Crex24. During the last seven days, Mirai has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Mirai has a total market capitalization of $13,266.00 and approximately $3,719.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045284 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000734 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003784 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002861 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Mirai

MRI is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai.

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

