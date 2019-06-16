Mission Wealth Management LP Takes $274,000 Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in State Street by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,171,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,192,648,000 after purchasing an additional 910,041 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in State Street by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in State Street by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.95 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

In other State Street news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $99.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. State Street’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

