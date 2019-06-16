MNPCoin Achieves Market Cap of $250,611.00 (MNP)

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. MNPCoin has a market capitalization of $250,611.00 and $221.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MNPCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, MNPCoin has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MNPCoin Profile

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. The official website for MNPCoin is mnpcoin.pro. MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin.

Buying and Selling MNPCoin

MNPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MNPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MNPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

