MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Sells 973 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 31,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised The Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.05.

NYSE KO opened at $51.31 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $466,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,622.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $6,297,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,331,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 316,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,760,365. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

