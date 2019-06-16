National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Get National CineMedia alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded National CineMedia from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Shares of NCMI opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.81. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.43 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 183.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.