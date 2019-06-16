Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the second quarter of fiscal 2019, Navistar’s earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Robust backlogs and improving market share aided the company’s financials. Further, it upgraded its outlook for fiscal 2019 on these positive aspects. For the current fiscal year, Navistar expects revenues to be $11.25- $11.75 billion and adjusted EBITDA is projected to be $875-$925 million. Re-launching of upgraded products beside new product launches is supporting the company’s market share growth. However, declining freight demand and reduction in used truck prices are likely to hurt Navistar. Also, the ongoing changes in on-highway emission standards and high costs are other headwinds.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NAV. ValuEngine cut Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Longbow Research cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.08 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Navistar International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.11.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.21. Navistar International has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $44.34.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Navistar International will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 335.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navistar International by 94.8% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Navistar International by 10.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

