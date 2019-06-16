Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NKTR. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Nektar Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Nektar Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 55.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $1,097,655.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,822,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,845,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,949 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,600 in the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 54,970 shares during the last quarter. Kresge Foundation bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,014,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 52,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $63,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

