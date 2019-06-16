Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Insider Purchases $25,903.20 in Stock

Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPH) insider Daron Evans acquired 43,172 shares of Nephros stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $25,903.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NEPH opened at $0.62 on Friday. Nephros, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 52.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Nephros in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

