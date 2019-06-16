New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.16 Million Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

DDS stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Connor acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.86 per share, with a total value of $45,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,572. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mike Litchford sold 1,060 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $78,238.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Dillard’s from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Dillard’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.33.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

