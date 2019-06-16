New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 23.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 72.1% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 390,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after buying an additional 163,800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $684,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 236.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the period.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESPR. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities set a $65.00 price target on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen set a $94.00 price target on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $73.00 price target on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

In related news, Director Nicole Vitullo sold 15,329 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $685,666.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,108.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Bartram sold 8,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $343,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ESPR opened at $49.17 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $60.99.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-reduces-position-in-esperion-therapeutics-inc-nasdaqespr.html.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.