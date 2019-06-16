Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,308 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $91,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 47,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $419,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,316.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,028 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Mohawk Industries to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.41.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $152.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.35 and a fifty-two week high of $228.49.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

