NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research firms have commented on NWE. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Williams Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $53.27 and a twelve month high of $74.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.30.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $384.22 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $108,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 28,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,535,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 204,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 128,742 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

