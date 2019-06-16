NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Holdings Cut by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments decreased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in NorthWestern were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NorthWestern by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 66,215 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in NorthWestern by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NYSE:NWE opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.30. NorthWestern Corp has a 12-month low of $53.27 and a 12-month high of $74.47.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.22 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 17.11%. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 67.85%.

NWE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Williams Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $108,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/northwestern-corp-nysenwe-holdings-cut-by-summit-global-investments.html.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.