Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,822,000 after buying an additional 48,932 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 5,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 330.5% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $350.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $358.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 415.92% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $324.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.13.

In other news, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total value of $693,441.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

