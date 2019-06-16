Notis McConarty Edward Has $5.23 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Notis McConarty Edward boosted its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for about 2.5% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 34,980 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 113,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 12,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.86 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of UTX opened at $125.30 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The firm has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $18.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

