NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes Position in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 44,106 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,799 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 362,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 1,174,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $15,219,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 1,834,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $24,414,533.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 458,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,478.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,174,376 shares of company stock valued at $121,699,913. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hostess Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

