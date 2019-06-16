Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) versus Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Head-To-Head Comparison

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Okta and Xunlei’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okta $399.25 million 36.87 -$125.50 million ($1.03) -125.19 Xunlei $230.60 million 0.66 -$39.28 million N/A N/A

Xunlei has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Okta.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Okta and Xunlei, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okta 0 7 13 0 2.65 Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A

Okta presently has a consensus price target of $96.35, suggesting a potential downside of 25.28%. Given Okta’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Okta is more favorable than Xunlei.

Profitability

This table compares Okta and Xunlei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okta -34.37% -53.36% -15.30% Xunlei -28.88% -15.42% -11.72%

Volatility & Risk

Okta has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xunlei has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Okta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Xunlei shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Okta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Xunlei shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xunlei beats Okta on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services. Okta, Inc. sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as through channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games online game Website and purchase licenses; live video and online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2017, its platform had approximately 145 million monthly unique visitors. Xunlei Limited has strategic partnerships with People Capital to promote blockchain innovation; and China Mobile IoT Company Limited to develop IoT industry solutions. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

