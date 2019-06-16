OLXA (OLXA) Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

OLXA (CURRENCY:OLXA) traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last seven days, OLXA has traded up 74.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OLXA token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), EtherFlyer and Coinlim. OLXA has a market cap of $3.63 million and $1.29 million worth of OLXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OLXA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00356170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.24 or 0.02336130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001433 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000366 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00155023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00018071 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000719 BTC.

OLXA Token Profile

OLXA’s total supply is 2,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,230,135,792 tokens. OLXA’s official Twitter account is @OlxaCoin. The official website for OLXA is www.olxacoin.com. The Reddit community for OLXA is /r/olxacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OLXA’s official message board is medium.com/@olxacryptoasset.

OLXA Token Trading

OLXA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OLXA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OLXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OLXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OLXA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.