OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $13.91 Million Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lessened its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $13,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 237,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,267,000 after buying an additional 167,806 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $4,336,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 253,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,189,000 after purchasing an additional 41,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $234.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Catherine M. Burzik purchased 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $225.89 per share, with a total value of $64,378.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $687,836.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,775. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

