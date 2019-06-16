OppenheimerFunds Inc. Raises Holdings in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $15,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Vicor by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Vicor by 44.9% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vicor by 1,714.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vicor by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of VICR opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.79. Vicor Corp has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Vicor Corp will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Allen Henderson sold 1,886 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $69,914.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $180,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,641.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,886 shares of company stock worth $433,014 in the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICR has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/oppenheimerfunds-inc-raises-holdings-in-vicor-corp-nasdaqvicr.html.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.