Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,428,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,104,000 after buying an additional 1,327,758 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $114,407,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $55,992,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,426.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 504,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,602,000 after purchasing an additional 471,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,115,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $126.84.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $149.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.63.

In other news, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $121,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laurie A. Sullivan sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total value of $273,900.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

