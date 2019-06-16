Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Neogen by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Neogen by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEOG. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.76 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $97.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, VP Terri A. Morrical sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $468,844.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,845.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $415,017.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,968.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,385 shares of company stock worth $6,027,055 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

