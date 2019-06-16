Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.12.

NYSE:PH opened at $164.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $140.82 and a fifty-two week high of $193.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $52,671.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

