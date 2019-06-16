Paxos Standard Token Price Reaches $1.02 on Major Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $182.16 million and $217.57 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011233 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00359330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.12 or 0.02346274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011088 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000364 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00154532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00018612 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 179,374,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,374,357 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

