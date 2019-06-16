Pecaut & CO. Takes Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 83,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers comprises 1.1% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,922.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 750,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 713,197 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,610.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.80 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 6,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $124,216.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 20,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $374,580.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,482 shares of company stock worth $573,427 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SKT stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,226. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.16 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

