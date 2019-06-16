Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

LON:PRTC opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 239 ($3.12). The firm has a market cap of $661.04 million and a P/E ratio of -14.63.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

