PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.13 Billion

Analysts expect PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) to report sales of $24.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.52 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR posted sales of $23.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full-year sales of $93.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.81 billion to $97.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $107.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.07 billion to $124.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBR. Zacks Investment Research raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 72.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 17.1% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 190.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 4.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 95,299 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

PBR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. 11,567,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,462,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.51. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This is a positive change from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous special dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

