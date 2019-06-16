Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 432.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.9% during the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $5,847,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,705 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PM opened at $77.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 78.74%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.57.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

