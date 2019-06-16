Phore Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.18 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $125,158.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00003235 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Nanex and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00029402 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000123 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 17,716,629 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, IDAX and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

