Piper Jaffray Companies Downgrades Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) to Neutral

Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MDSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.93 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.24.

Shares of MDSO stock opened at $91.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Medidata Solutions has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $98.60. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 95.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.33. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Medidata Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medidata Solutions will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $299,358.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Medidata Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,200,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,266,000 after acquiring an additional 142,687 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 70,690 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

