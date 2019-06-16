PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 410.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,354 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,833,000 after acquiring an additional 95,127 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $31.38 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $34.06.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

