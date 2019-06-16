PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Upgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $49.15 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PNM Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.94.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.24.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $349.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,639,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,091,000 after purchasing an additional 178,580 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PNM Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,175,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PNM Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,759,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in PNM Resources by 4,009.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,297,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,842 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,507,000 after purchasing an additional 279,188 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

