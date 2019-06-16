Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.53. Power Integrations posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $89.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

In other Power Integrations news, insider Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $333,987.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,147. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $1,334,000. SEI Investments Co boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 3,257.0% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 72,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 26,051 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.35. 76,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,282. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $81.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.