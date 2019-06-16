Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 56,282 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $999,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 491,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 318,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.77.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

