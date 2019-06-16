Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,795 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,023,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $23,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CENTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $14,966,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,279,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,891 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $4,717,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $4,655,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 692,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 134,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENTA stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.11.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $673.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,795 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/principal-financial-group-inc-sells-11795-shares-of-central-garden-pet-co-nasdaqcenta.html.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.