Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,579 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 667,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,579 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $182,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,369,000 after purchasing an additional 489,081 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $313.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.92.

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,606.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total transaction of $13,855,298.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,562,149.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,488 shares of company stock valued at $14,600,474. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $285.26 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.83 and a 12 month high of $288.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

