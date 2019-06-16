Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,088 Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CZA opened at $70.29 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $70.99.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

