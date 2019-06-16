Private Advisors LLC Invests $514,000 in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock

Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mastercard by 14,925.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,553,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 71,077,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,720,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,493,304,000 after acquiring an additional 715,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,431,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,341,383,000 after acquiring an additional 416,095 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,169,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,107,101,000 after acquiring an additional 312,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,069,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,711,047,000 after acquiring an additional 163,018 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $254.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.75.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total value of $63,382,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,638 shares in the company, valued at $107,302,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $13,917,172.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,670,492.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,504 shares of company stock valued at $94,748,926. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.10. 3,157,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.40. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $269.85. The company has a market cap of $265.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

