Private Advisors LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Private Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. National Pension Service raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 101,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,721,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,545,000 after acquiring an additional 47,704 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.64.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,994. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $276.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.40 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/private-advisors-llc-sells-1130-shares-of-fleetcor-technologies-inc-nyseflt.html.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.