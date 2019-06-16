Private Advisors LLC Takes $350,000 Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.41 per share, with a total value of $58,013.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. 653,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -158.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $677.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 306.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -876.19%.

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

