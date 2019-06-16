ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ProQR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

PRQR opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.37. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,064,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,890,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,016,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,081,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 235,053 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,530,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,969,000 after purchasing an additional 124,466 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

