Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.10) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05).

PLSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 334,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 38,763 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 1,082.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLSE stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.34. 17,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,649. The company has a market cap of $255.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

