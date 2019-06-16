Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period.

Shares of BGR opened at $11.21 on Friday. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

