Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,200 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Superior Drilling Products were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Superior Drilling Products by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 63,502 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 164,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 74,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $1.08 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products Inc has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $5.05.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SDPI. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Drilling Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

