Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Stake Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 336,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after buying an additional 113,713 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 707,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30,134 shares during the period. Timpani Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Pure Storage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 51,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pure Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $29.14.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.83 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 25.55% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $8,184,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $167,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 574,680 shares of company stock worth $12,000,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.81 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/pure-storage-inc-nysepstg-stake-raised-by-swiss-national-bank.html.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.