Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Lowered by Analyst

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACLS. ValuEngine raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $480.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $91.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 832,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 612,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

