Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $782.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.92 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.33.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $176.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $110.71 and a 52 week high of $182.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $33,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $1,054,576.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,370.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 49,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $8,118,893.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 519,344 shares of company stock worth $79,873,942. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

