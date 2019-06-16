Qbic Hits One Day Volume of $10.00 (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded down 80.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last week, Qbic has traded 49.8% lower against the US dollar. One Qbic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. Qbic has a total market cap of $4,279.00 and $10.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qbic alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.78 or 0.01725776 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001178 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007401 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbic Coin Profile

Qbic (CRYPTO:QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qbic’s official website is qbic.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.