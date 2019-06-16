Raymond James & Associates Has $1.52 Million Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menta Capital LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

SUPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $65.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $31.41 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

