Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) by 136.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,055 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Livent were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTHM. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter worth $1,320,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

LTHM stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Livent Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.43 million. Livent’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTHM. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Livent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Livent in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

